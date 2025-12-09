Another Maoist CCM Disowns Devji as CPI (Maoist)

Raipur: Maoist Central Committee Member (CCM) Ramdher, who surrendered in Chhattisgarh on Monday, has questioned the reported appointment of Devji alias Thippri Tirupati as general secretary of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), saying that “I have no knowledge about any such development”.

Ramdher who headed the Maharashtra- Madhya Pradesh- Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone of Maoists before his surrender along with 11 other hardcore Naxals at Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, said that the decision to make appointments in such a high position of the outfit has usually been taken by the top body of the organization consisting the Polit Bureau (PB), Central Committee (CC), Special Zonal Committees (SZCs), and the state committees of the Maoists.

“But the members of these bodies have not met since August this year to ratify appointment to the post of general secretary of the CPI (Maoist) or any other top-level positions. Had any such development taken place, at least as a CCM, I should have been informed by the outfit. But I have no knowledge about it”, the ex-Maoist said after his surrender.

Ramdher, the first tribal from Bastar who was made CCM half-a-decade ago, said that top-level leaders of the banned outfit did not get the opportunity to gather to take any important decision regarding the organization since the death of CPI (Maoist) general secretary Basavaraju, slain in an encounter with security forces in Abujhmad in Narayanpur district in Bastar in May this year.

He was the second CCM to disown Devji as the successor of Basavaraju.

Earlier, ex-Maoist CCM Rupesh who surrendered along with a large number of red cadres in Bastar a few weeks ago had made similar statement, saying that the relevant bodies of the Maoists have not met to choose the successor of Basavaraju, as per the norms of the organization.

Hidma Madvi, the chief of the military commission of Maoists, was the second CCM from Bastar.

Hidma was gunned down along with his wife and five other Naxals in a jungle in Andhra Pradesh last month.