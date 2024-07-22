Another hit and run in Mumbai: Four injured as Audi car crashes into two autorickshaws

Mumbai: A speeding Audi car rammed into two stationary autorickshaws in Mumbai's Mulund area on Monday, leaving four persons injured, one of them critically, police said.



The incident occurred around 8 AM on Dumping Road. The driver of the Audi fled the scene, leaving the car behind, which has since been impounded by the police. The injured comprise two autorickshaw drivers and two passengers, with one passenger's condition deemed critical.

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, and the investigation is ongoing, a police official said. This incident follows a recent accident in Worli, where a BMW fatally struck a woman riding as a pillion on a two-wheeler