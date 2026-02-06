Another BLO Dies as SIR Exercise Continues in West Bengal

Berhampore: Another Booth Level Officer (BLO) has died in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, allegedly unable to bear the workload related to the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The deceased, Maya Mukherjee (53), was a resident of Sripur in Hariharpara and was in charge of polling station number 251 under the Hariharpara Assembly constituency. She was an ICDS teacher by profession.

Her son, Rubel, said, “My mother had suffered a massive heart attack earlier due to panic. She was admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. She had recently returned home but became restless again, fearing attacks on her and our family by angry voters if their names were deleted during the SIR.”

He added, “She suffered another massive heart attack early on Friday and died at home.”

Hariharpara Trinamool Congress MLA Niyamat Sheikh condoled the death of the BLO and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

“We condemn the Election Commission for this death. We are with the family. We want justice and will inform our leader Abhishek Banerjee,” Sheikh said.

Berhampore BJP MLA Subrata Moitra said, “Any death is unfortunate, but the Trinamool Congress is playing politics over a natural death.”