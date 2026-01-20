Annual Dolphin Census Begins In Odisha’s Chilika Lake

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant step towards strengthening marine biodiversity conservation, authorities have launched the annual dolphin census at Odisha’s Chilika Lake, Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon and a globally recognised wetland ecosystem.

The systematic counting exercise commenced at dawn on Monday, with survey teams beginning operations at 6 am. The multi-day exercise will continue until January 22, aiming to assess the population, distribution and movement patterns of dolphins across different sectors of the lagoon—an important indicator of the lake’s ecological health.

A total of 18 specialised teams have been deployed for the census, each comprising a wildlife expert and five to six trained enumerators. Ten teams began their survey from Balugaon, while eight teams set out from Satapada, collectively covering 18 pre-designated routes across the southern, northern and central sectors of Chilika, as well as the outer channel.

To ensure accuracy, GPS-enabled boats are following fixed transect lines prescribed by the Chilika Development Authority’s standard dolphin estimation methodology. Advanced tools such as binoculars, range detectors, compasses and drones are being used to enhance precision and minimise observational errors.

“The dolphin census began at around 6 am from two GPS base points at Satapada and Balugaon. Eighteen teams have been formed to cover clearly defined routes across the lake. Volunteers from organisations such as WWF and Wildlife Trust of India, along with experts from OUAT, government departments and other non-government organisations, are participating in the exercise. We expect the entire census operation to be completed by noon,” said Amlan Nayak, Divisional Forest Officer, Wildlife Forest Division, Balugaon.

To prevent disturbance to the dolphins during the survey, wildlife authorities requested all motor boat associations to suspend boat operations in Chilika from 6 am to 12 noon.

Officials said the census will provide crucial data on dolphin population trends, habitat use and movement corridors, reinforcing long-term conservation strategies for the endangered species and the fragile wetland ecosystem. The exercise also underscores Chilika’s role as a vital refuge for marine life amid growing environmental pressures.