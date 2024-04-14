Top
Annual Amarnath Yatra to begin from June 29

DC Correspondent
14 April 2024 9:01 AM GMT
Annual Amarnath Yatra to begin from June 29
Amarnath: Ponies take rest after dropping pilgrims near the holy cave shrine during Amarnath Yatra 2023, in Amarnath. (PTI)

Jammu: The annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas will commence from June 29 and conclude on August 19, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) announced on Sunday.Advance registration for the 52-day-long yatra will be opened on April 15, the board said.

The annual yatra takes place from the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district.
