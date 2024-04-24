Mangaluru: Tamil Nadu BJP State President K Annamalai has expressed concerns over the influence of appeasement politics on law and order in Karnataka.

Annamalai, who was in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday to support party candidate Capt Brijesh Chowta, expressed disappointment over the handling of the Neha murder case by the Congress government in the state.

At a press conference, he contrasted the responses of Congress and BJP leaders, praising the latter for their compassionate approach and support for the victim's family.

"Since the Congress assumed power, law and order seem to be directed by appeasement politics rather than following a straight path," remarked Annamalai, a former IPS officer.

He further criticized political leaders, including the Home Minister, for their statements on the matter.

Annamalai also voiced dissatisfaction with the Congress's narrative on drought relief, citing statistics that indicate greater support from the NDA government compared to the UPA.

"While the UPA provided only 8 percent of the requested relief during its 10- year tenure, the NDA has allocated 38 percent between 2014 and 2022. Despite this, ruling parties in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka continue to disseminate a narrative that the central government is neglecting its responsibilities," he added.