Ankura Hospital Doctors' Complex Lung Surgery on Infant Successful

Hyderabad: Ankura Hospital for Women and Children is proud to announce a remarkable medical achievement- the successful completion of a complex lung surgery on a 4-month-old infant. The surgery was performed by the esteemed paediatric surgery team at the Banjara Hills branch of Ankura Hospital.



The infant, diagnosed with Congenital Pulmonary Airway Malformation (CPAM) before birth, required immediate intervention to prevent potential complications affecting growth and development, as well as the threat of future cancer development. Led by Dr VVS Chandrasekharam, Chief Surgeon of Paediatric Surgery and Paediatric Urology, a highly skilled team of doctors undertook the challenging task with precision and expertise.

Utilizing advanced techniques including thoracoscopic lobectomy, the surgeons successfully removed the diseased portion of the lung through minimally invasive methods. This innovative approach, unique to Ankura Hospital for Women and Children, ensures reduced debility, pain, and complications, facilitating early discharge and recovery.

Despite encountering additional complexities during the procedure, such as the discovery of a hybrid lesion with extra blood supply, the surgical team navigated through the challenges seamlessly, ensuring the best possible outcome for the infant. Following surgery, the baby received meticulous care in Ankura Hospital's level III Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and made a swift recovery, much to the relief of the parents.

"Timely identification and intervention are paramount in safeguarding children from the potential complications of such unfortunate anomalies," said Dr VVS Chandrasekharam, Chief Surgeon, of Paediatric Surgery and Paediatric Urology, Ankura Hospital for Women and Children. "Congenital anomalies of the lung are rare entities with an incidence of 30-42 per 1lakh individuals. Timely identification of these lesions can protect children from devastating lung infections and cancers when older and can help them grow as healthy individuals."

Dr. Chandrasekharam emphasized the importance of advancements in paediatric surgery, highlighting the role of techniques like thoracoscopy in minimizing pain and enhancing recovery for infants.