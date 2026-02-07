Anil Deshmukh Seeks Permanent Job for Widow of Ajit Pawar’s PSO

Mumbai:Senior NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has demanded that Sandhya Jadhav, the wife of late police security officer (PSO) Videep Jadhav, be given a permanent appointment as a pharmacist.

Videep Jadhav was among those killed in the aircraft crash at Baramati that also claimed the life of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mr Deshmukh said the Jadhav family has been facing severe hardship since his untimely death and urged the State government to provide immediate relief.



In the letter, Mr Deshmukh wrote: “Former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar passed away in a tragic plane crash on January 28, 2026. In the same accident, his long-serving PSO, Mr Videep Jadhav, also lost his life. On the second day after the incident, I visited Taradgaon village in Phaltan taluka of Satara district to offer condolences to the Jadhav family. Due to Videep Jadhav’s untimely demise, the family has been pushed into severe hardship.”



He noted that Mr Jadhav’s wife, Sandhya Videep Jadhav, is currently working as a pharmacist at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, Thane. She was appointed on a temporary basis in 2020 under the COVID-19 recruitment drive. “As she continues to serve in a temporary capacity, the family has requested that she be permanently absorbed into government service,” the letter stated.



According to Mr Deshmukh, the Jadhav family submitted an application to him seeking assistance. “I have forwarded the application along with my letter to the Chief Minister,” he said.



The letter further stated that considering the sacrifice made by Videep Jadhav in the service of the State, the family’s financial responsibility, and Mrs Jadhav’s educational qualifications and dedicated service to patients during the COVID period, her permanent absorption into government service is justified on humanitarian grounds.



“Therefore, I humbly request that appropriate directions be issued to the concerned department to grant permanent appointment to Mrs Sandhya Jadhav to the post of pharmacist, treating it as a special case,” Mr Deshmukh told this newspaper.