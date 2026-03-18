Andhra Tops Consumer Redressal Index Amid 5L National Backlog

The study assessed the capacity and performance of consumer dispute redressal commissions in states across the country, whose population exceed one crore, for deciding on the ranking. Andhra Pradesh came first among the 19 states adjudged, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and West Bengal.

The Consumer Justice Report highlights several markers that propelled the state to the top position. AP has the lowest vacancy levels in its District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissions, with only a 6 per cent shortfall of presidents and 3 per cent when it came to members. The State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (SCDRC) reported the lowest share of long-pending cases, with just about 5 per cent of cases pending for more than three years.

The report, released by former Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, underscored that while legislative frameworks like the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 are robust, institutional gaps, such as vacancies and inadequate infrastructure, continue to affect effective grievance redressal.

Notably, AP cleared nearly 93 per cent of its cases between 2020 and 2024, reflecting strong disposal efficiency. The report pointed out that Andhra Pradesh’s SCDRC had the least proportion of cases pending beyond three years (4.75 per cent) among comparable states.

A deeper analysis of case patterns revealed that nearly 19,000 cases had been filed before the SCDRC over the past 15 years, with more than half being first appeals. Insurance-related disputes formed the largest chunk at 34 per cent, followed by housing and banking complaints.

Despite AP’s top ranking, the India Justice Report flags certain gaps. As of 2025, the SCDRC did not have a president and faced a 25 per cent shortfall in members. Additionally, only 17 of the state’s 26 districts had dedicated district commissions, indicating room for infrastructure expansion.

According to the report, of nearly 19,000 cases filed with the AP SCDRC, 9,839 or 52 per cent cases had been first appeals – a legal remedy available to a party not satisfied with the decision passed by a district commission.

One in every three cases (6,018 or 34 per cent) filed with SCDRC involved insurance complaints, followed by housing (12 per cent) and banking (11 per cent) complaints. Others accounted for 3,574 or 20 per cent of the cases.More than 40 per cent of cases filed during the period took more than 365 days to dispose of. On average, Andhra Pradesh’s SCDRC disposed of cases in 416 days. Only 25 per cent of cases had been disposed of within the stipulated time period of three months.