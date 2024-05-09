Andhra Pradesh: Teen Siblings Drown in Nandigama Quarry Pit

Vijayawada: Two teenage siblings drowned after they accidentally fell into a water-filled quarry pit at Donabanda in Kanchikacherla mandal of NTR district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Liwan Lakshmi Johny (15) and her sister Johny Radha (14), who had gone to wash clothes at the KMC quarry.

According to police, Lakshmi Johny and Johny Radha are from Odisha and studying in Class X and Class IX. Their parents work as daily wage labourers at the quarry.

The two had gone to the water-filled pit to wash their clothes. One of the girls slipped and fell into the pit. In an attempt to save her, the other girl too drowned.

On coming to know about the incident, locals rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies.

On receiving information, police shifted the bodies of the two sisters to Nandigama government hospital for post-mortem.