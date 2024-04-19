Andhra Pradesh: Social Media Skirmish Turns Personal

Visakhapatnam: The social media sphere is buzzing with hashtags like #GetWellSoonLokesh for TD leader Nara Lokesh and #WhySoScaredJagan for YSRC leader and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. This has sparked a heated exchange of words between the ruling YSR Congress party and the opposition, TD.



It all started when Nara Lokesh took to Twitter to question the ruling party's resident and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy about a murder in his family. He tweeted, "Jagan, why are you scared if I talk about a murder in your family? Why did you and your cronies go to court to get an injunction?" He ended the tweet with the hashtag #WhySoScaredJagan, which quickly started trending on the X platform.

The YSR Congress party's X platform handle was quick to respond with a tweet of their own, stating, "Nara Lokesh, we hope you get well soon." They ended the tweet with the hashtag #GetWellSoonLokesh, which also started trending on the platform.

The keyboard warriors from both sides joined in, with some supporting Nara Lokesh's right to free speech and others criticizing him for bringing up a personal matter. The comments soon became personal, with some attacking Nara Lokesh's family and his personal life.

The leaders of both parties also joined in, with some from the YSR Congress party using the hashtag #GetWellSoonLokesh and others from the opposition party using the hashtag #WhySoScaredJagan.

As the social media war raged on, it became clear that the battle was not just about politics or free speech. It was also about personal attacks and the power of social media to influence public opinion.