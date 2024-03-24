Andhra Pradesh SHRC Awaits New Leadership

Kurnool: The Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) is currently undergoing a leadership change. The terms of the chairman, Justice Mandhata Sitarama Murthy, and members Dande Subrahmanyam and Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, concluded on Saturday, March 23.



While ongoing investigations will be placed on hold until new appointments are made, the commission’s office will remain operational. This means the public can continue to file new human rights complaints and inquiries.

For further information or to submit a complaint, people and advocates can contact the SHRC office during working hours (10.30 am to 5 pm) by calling 08518-248248.





