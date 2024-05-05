Andhra Pradesh: Sec 144 imposed in Dy CM’s village Taruva

Visakhapatnam: The Anakapalli district police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in Taruva, the home village of deputy chief minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, who is candidate for Anakapalli Lok Sabha.

The ban on assembly in public places will remain in force till Monday evening. Circle inspector of K Kotapadu, Swami Naidu, said a police picket has been set up in the village with eight members of the police force to prevent any incident.

“We are allowing people to do their normal work but would not allow crowding in the streets,’’ the CI said.



The case against Mutyala Naidu was registered on the basis of a complaint given by BJP leader and MP candidate for Anakapalli, CM Ramesh.



"We have not made any arrests so far. We are investigating the case in detail. Some arrests are likely,'' the CI said. He said three cases have been registered. One case was registered against the use of a drone without permission. Another case against the brother-in-law of Budi Mutyala Naidu Ch Gangadhar and his three friends for violence. A third case was registered against Budi Mutyala Naidu for his alleged attack on Gangadhar and his friends. The case against Mutyala Naidu was registered on the basis of a complaint given by BJP leader and MP candidate for Anakapalli, CM Ramesh.

Condemning the incident, Budi Ravi Kumar, the Independent candidate contesting for Madugula constituency and son of Budi Mutyala Naidu, said the district police failed to give him protection despite writing letters to the district election officer and returning officer.

“Today, they gave me a gunman but I still fear attacks on me,’’ Ravi Kumar told this correspondent.

He said his father Mutyala Naidu engineered the attack on him on Saturday afternoon out of a fear that he would lose the polls.



Visakhapatnam district BJP president Rabindra Reddy condemned the attack on his party worker Gangadhar and said that the party might win the sympathy of the people. He said the incident was brought to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central party leaders.



