Vijayawada: The state election authorities are keeping a close tab especially on violation of model code of conduct, illegal transportation of liquor and seizure of cash, precious metals and inducements, nicknamed as triple ‘C’ from the integrated command and control centre.

The authorities monitoring the movement of the vehicles at 358 inter-state checkposts out of a total of 423 checkposts set up in the state.

According to officials, cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, freebies worth Rs 141 crore were seized so far since the commencement of model code of conduct in the state. They said that the quantum of seizures was double when compared to the seizures made ahead of the 2019 polls. The election authorities maintained that in order to control illegal transport of liquor, they had set up web cameras at entry and exist points of liquor manufacturing companies' godowns and GPS tracking was provided to vehicles transporting liquor from godowns to shops, bars and other agencies. In addition, vehicles being used by the election authorities for transporting EVMs were fixed with GPS tracking system. The officials were also keeping a tab on content being telecast by TVs during the elections. The chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said that they were making all requisite arrangements in an unprecedented manner for the smooth conduct of the polls in the state on May 13.