Andhra Pradesh: Opposition Claims Biased Action by Police Caused Poll Violence

Tirupati: The three-party alliance has alleged that partisan actions by the police were the reason behind the poll-related violence in AP since Monday.

Alliance nominee for the Puthalapattu assembly seat, Kalikiri Murali Mohan, raised concern over the “filing of false police cases against the victims of violence perpetrated by the YSRC cadres.”

On Wednesday, Murali Mohan, accompanied by local leaders, activists, and affected families visited the Bangarupalem police station and questioned CI Lakshmayya as to why he filed “false” cases against TD leaders in relation to the post-poll clashes.

Murali said the filing of SC, ST Atrocity cases against TD leaders and activists involved in clashes with YSRC members was objectionable. Why did the police not accept complaints lodged by TD leaders, he asked in an interaction with the media.

He also voiced concern over the harassment of upper-caste individuals in the name of SC-ST atrocity cases vis-a-vis the unrest in Nallagampalle village. He cited an incident in Eddulavariapalle, where a father and son were beaten by YSRC leaders, but their complaint was not accepted by the police.