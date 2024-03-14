Andhra Pradesh Nurses Demand Job Permanency, Better Benefits

Visakhapatnam: Donning black ribbons in protest, contract staff nurses gathered outside King George Hospital and Victoria Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The Andhra Pradesh Nurses Struggle Committee (APNSC) organised the demonstration to demand permanent positions for nurses currently on contract in government hospitals across the state.

K. Satish, the district president of APNSC, emphasised the urgent need for the government to make contract nurses permanent, ensuring job security and alleviating the constant uncertainty they face. He further demanded that these nurses receive 100 per cent gross salary and other benefits until their positions are regularised.

The APNSC also presented a list of additional demands aimed at improving working conditions for nurses. These included:

A gratuity of Rs.50 lakh to the family of a staff nurse who dies on duty.

A job for a family member of the deceased nurse.

Regular recruitment of nurses to address staffing shortages.

Maternity leave benefits for male nurses.

Deployment of four staff nurses in each primary health centre (PHC).

Establishment of a dedicated nursing directorate.

Provision of provident fund (PF) benefits for nurses.

Appointment of night watchmen in PHCs to enhance security.

The APNSC urged the government to address their concerns promptly to ensure a well-functioning healthcare system with a stable and motivated nursing workforce.