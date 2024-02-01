Andhra Pradesh NRTS Registers 2.2 Lakh Members Worldwide

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (AP NRTS), an entity of the state government, has registered 2,20,000 persons as its members through 200 coordinators worldwide in the past four and half years.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, its president Venkat S. Medapati said more than 2.20 lakh members have registered with AP NRTS across the world. “AP NRTS is dedicated to the welfare, safety, service and development of Telugu migrants (NRTs) abroad and offers free services as per the directives of chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

Venkat said AP NRT Trust is coordinating with departments and officials to provide documentation assistance for passport as also PCC and assistance towards retrieval of lost documents. Pilgrimage assistance for members to visit TTD and other sacred places in Andhra Pradesh under VIP quota is also being provided by the entity, he said.

He said the state government had set up emergency desks with AP NRTS 24/7 Helpline numbers to assist NRTs abroad during Covid-19. During that time, AP NRTS representatives received 44,000+ NRTs at Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Bangalore airports and transported them to their hometowns with the support of the district administrations, he added.

The other services were of free counseling to students for admissions abroad through Vidya Vahini and information-sharing via Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena (JVVD), establishment of libraries in villages/towns of NRTs, implementation of school projects as desired by NRTs -- that are not covered under Nadu-Nedu scheme -- and hospitals development.

“We are offering free services such as 24/7 Helpline, Pravasandhra Bharosa Bima, free ambulance service, ex-gratia to the deceased NRT family members, online trainings on advanced IT courses, international skill training programmes and facilitation of placements in local and international companies, appropriate guidance to NRTs for investment in the projects within the state, disputes resolution relating to property, land, marital related issues etc through the AP Police NRI Cell, and facilitating repatriations with support of Indian embassies during emergency situations abroad, and free transportation assistance to hometowns during the amnesty scheme period announced by various countries,” he said.

The entity’s CEO, Hemalatha Rani, said individuals planning to go abroad or currently residing abroad may register with AP NRTS. They may contact the 24/7 helpline numbers 0863 2340678 or WhatsApp: 85000 27678 for assistance.