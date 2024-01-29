Andhra Pradesh: Job Fair on Tuesday, 5.9K Chances Up For Grabs

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is set to organise a regional job fair on January 30. The event will take place at the Satya Institute of Technology and Management in Vizianagaram and aims to fill 5,892 job vacancies across diverse sectors.

Andhra Pradesh education minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the job fair will cater to a wide range of positions in sectors such as Information Technology (IT), pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, automobile, banking and finance, tourism and hospitality, retail, marketing, logistics, and retail jewellery. This approach will ensure that individuals from various educational backgrounds, ranging from class X, graduates to postgraduates, will find relevant opportunities.He urged the youth in the six districts of northern coastal Andhra Pradesh to utilise the opportunity, emphasizing that spot registrations will be available for participants. The job fair is scheduled to commence with interviews starting at 9 am on January 30 at the Satya Institute of Technology and Management.The selected candidates will not only have the chance to secure employment in Visakhapatnam but also in other regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Salaries for the available positions are reported to range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 60,000.