Andhra Pradesh Government Reshuffles Bureaucracy Ahead of Elections

1 Feb 2024 9:44 AM GMT (Update:2024-02-01 09:46:11.0)
112 deputy collectors and 656 tahsildars transferred for administrative neutrality.
Vijayawada: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle ahead of the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh, the state government has transferred 112 deputy collectors and 656 tahsildars across the state. The transfers, announced through five Government Orders (GOs) issued on Wednesday, are seen as a bid to ensure administrative neutrality and prevent any possibility of influence peddling during the polls.

The state government issued separate GOs for the transfer of tahsildars in all four revenue zones of Andhra Pradesh.

