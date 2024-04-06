Andhra Pradesh: Former Union Minister Killi Kruparani Returns to Congress

Visakhapatnam: Former Union minister Killi Kruparani has returned to the Congress after quitting the ruling YSRC.



Along with her husband Rammohan Rao, she joined the Congress during the launch of a bus yatra in the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency, led by APCC chief Y.S. Sharmila Reddy.



Kruparani claimed she was committed to the YSRC and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. However, she felt ignored in the party. She expressed her admiration for former CM, Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy. Kruparani says she sees YSR’s legacy in his daughter, Sharmila, and feels the state will prosper only if the Congress party comes to power.

