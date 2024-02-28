Andhra Pradesh: Final Mega Siddham Meeting on March 10

Vijayawada: The final leg of the YSRC’s flagship Siddham public meeting has been postponed to March 10 from March 3 and its leaders aim to mobilise nearly 15 lakh people for the mega event at Medarametla in Bapatla district.

YSRC's general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy announced this on Wednesday.

He along with ministers Merugu Nagarjana and Adimulapu Suresh, former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, MPs Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and Nandigam Suresh, MLCs Lella Appi Reddy and Talasila Raghuram, party coordinators of various constituencies Buchepalli Siva Prasada Reddy, Karanam Venkatesh, Hanimi Reddy, Prakasam district president Janke Venkata Reddy and others took stock of the Siddham meeting arrangements at Picchukula Gudipadu, adjacent to the national highway.

Vijayasai Reddy said 15 lakh people from districts of Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore and Tirupati and parliamentary constituencies were expected for the meeting.

He said the Bheemili, Eluru and Raptadu Siddham meetings were successful.

Vijayasai Reddy said that the poor people belonging to BC, SC, ST, minority communities and upper castes are supporting the YSRC a lot in view of the welfare schemes implemented by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The meeting would be held from 3pm to 5pm.



As for the elections, Vijayasai Reddy said the announcement is likely on March 13 or 14. The party manifesto would be released soon. Candidates for all the seats will be declared before the final Siddham meeting, he said.









