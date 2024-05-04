Top
Andhra Pradesh Distributes Over 99 Percent of Social Security Pensions

DC Correspondent
4 May 2024 6:23 PM GMT
Andhra Pradesh Distributes Over 99 Percent of Social Security Pensions (Photo: DC/File)

Vijayawada: Shashi Bhushan Kumar, principal secretary for panchayat raj and rural development, announced that Andhra Pradesh has distributed nearly all social security pensions for the month. As of Saturday, 99.25% of the state's 65,49,864 pensioners have received their pensions.The government released a total of Rs 1,945.39 crore for disbursement, which began on May 1st.

An impressive 99.99% (48,17,718 out of 48,18,104) of pensions were distributed electronically.

For those who faced issues with DBT (74,399 pensions), the government shifted to door-to-door delivery. This category saw an increase from 16,57,361 to 17,31,760 pensions, with 97.18% (16,82,989) already disbursed.These figures highlight the state's commitment to ensuring timely delivery of social security benefits to its citizens.

DC Correspondent
