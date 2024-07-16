Andhra Pradesh: Assocham, UAE to host B2B meetings in city from today

Vijayawada: Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), in collaboration with Government of Sharjah are hosting exclusive B2B meetings for three days in Vijayawada from Wednesday on the theme "Expanding Your Business Globally through UAE."

Organised with the support of Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the initiative aims to connect Indian businesses with opportunities in UAE and the broader Middle East.

ASSOCHAM Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Development Council chairman Ravi Kumar Reddy Kataru underlined that the UAE has emerged as a preferred choice for Indian businesses that aim to expand into Europe, Africa and Central Asia. The meetings from Wednesday are designed to raise awareness among Vijayawada-based industrialists and provide them the necessary assistance to grow their businesses globally, Ravi Kumar, the CMD of AXIS Energy Group, explained.

ASSOCHAM AP & TS Council state head Macha Dinesh Babu said the three-day meetings will help Indian companies expand their operations in foreign markets, including Middle East, Africa, Russia and Europe. He maintained that since 1920, ASSOCHAM, the country's oldest apex chamber, has been bringing actionable insights towards strengthening the Indian industrial ecosystem, of which MSMEs represent a large segment.