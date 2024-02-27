Andhra Pradesh: 3 Farmers Killed as Four-wheeler Overturns Due to Blow-out

Kurnool: Three chilli farmers from Mantralayam area of Kurnool died while six others sustained injuries when the goods vehicle they were travelling in overturned after one of its tyres blew out on the national highway near Davanagere city on Monday.

The farmers were on their way to Byadagi in Haveri district to sell their produce. The severely injured persons were rushed to the district government hospital in Davanagere, while one was taken to KIMS in Hubballi for better treatment.

The victims were identified as Mastan and Peddavenkanna from Nagalapuram in Pedakaduburu mandal and Eeranna from Shingarajanahalli in Mantralayam mandal. They would annually bring their produce to Byadagi for sale. The Davanagere South traffic police registered a case and informed the family members about the mishap.