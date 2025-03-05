 Top
Home » Nation

Andhra Pradesh's Jawan Dies of Gunshot Injuries in J&K's Baramulla

Nation
PTI
5 March 2025 2:19 PM IST

Naik B.T. Rao, 25, reportedly died by suicide, investigation underway.

Andhra Pradeshs Jawan Dies of Gunshot Injuries in J&Ks Baramulla
x
An Andhra Pradesh-based army jawan, Naik B T Rao, died from firearm injuries in Baramulla district, with initial reports indicating a suicide. The case is under investigation.

Srinagar: An army jawan died of firearm injuries sustained from his service rifle at a forward location in Kamalkote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Wednesday.Naik B T Rao (25), hailing from Andhra Pradesh, died on Tuesday. The bullet was fired from the service rifle of the deceased jawan, they said adding the exact circumstances of his death were being ascertained.

The officials said prima facie it appeared to be a case of death by suicide. However, Srinagar-based defence spokesman did not comment on the incident.
( Source : PTI )
andhra pradesh army jawan Firearms Gunshot injuries suicide 
Rest of India Jammu and Kashmir 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X