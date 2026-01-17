Andamans to Become India’s Blue Economy Hub: Union Minister

Sri Vijaya Puram: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be developed as a hub of India's Blue Economy.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences said India's future economic value addition will increasingly come from untapped marine resources as the country moves rapidly towards becoming one of the world's top economies.

He highlighted the government's strong focus on blue economy reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that India cannot develop in isolation by focusing only on the mainland while leaving behind island territories and coastal regions.

Addressing scientists and officials while on a visit to Atal Centre for Ocean Science and Technology for Islands (ACOSTI) to launch and review key marine technology initiatives aimed at strengthening the blue economy and livelihoods in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, he said the deep ocean mission will play a decisive role in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, as vast marine resources remain largely underexplored despite the country's long coastline.

Singh recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Deep Ocean Mission from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day in both 2023 and 2024, underlining its strategic importance.

The blue economy may not be visible to people in the northern parts of the country, but it makes one of the largest contributions to the national economy," the minister said.

The blue economy is the sustainable use of ocean and coastal resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs, while also preserving marine ecosystem health.

Singh said India, which has rapidly climbed global economic rankings, must now focus on value addition from resources that have not been fully explored. "To move from the fourth-largest economy to the top, we must tap areas like the deep sea and marine biodiversity," he said.

During the visit, he reviewed and announced initiatives, including open sea cage culture demonstrations for marine fishermen and seaweed cultivation, aimed at boosting livelihoods and promoting sustainable marine practices. He said technology transfer for these projects has already been completed.

"Every citizen, industry and institution has a role in nation-building," the minister said.

Highlighting the role of biotechnology in blue economy, Singh said India's dedicated biotechnology policy, Bio-E3 - Biotechnology for economy, environment and employment, supports innovations such as biodegradable alternatives to plastic derived from marine resources.

"Biodegradable marine-based products fulfil all three objectives: they generate jobs, protect the environment and build a new bio-economy," he said, adding that the Department of Biotechnology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences are working together on such projects.

The union minister said Andaman and Nicobar Islands offer unique marine species and ecological conditions that cannot be replicated elsewhere, making the region ideal for advanced marine research. He also announced the launch of a coral fish development project, aimed at both domestic consumption and export markets.

The minister noted growing global demand for non-animal food products, marine-based nutraceuticals and medicines, particularly in Europe, and said India could offer a diversified export basket by leveraging its marine biodiversity.

"Many high-potency medicinal compounds used in cancer and other treatments can be produced more cost-effectively from marine plants," he said.

Singh proposed the creation of a collaborative cluster involving institutions under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Department of Biotechnology and CSIR to maximise outcomes from blue economy initiatives.

He reviewed ongoing ocean science projects, interacted with scientists and fishermen, and emphasised women's participation and self-help groups in marine-based livelihoods.

"This region has unmatched diversity from the Bay of Bengal to the Indian Ocean. With the right technology and collaboration, India can lead the global blue economy," Singh said.

He also praised the administration's efforts to promote development and tourism in the islands, noting that policy decisions have helped unlock the region's economic potential.




