Anantapur: Villagers seek road for marriage of their youths

Anantapur: Minister Ushasri Charan faced an odd request from the villagers of Kundukurlapalli and Chinna Kodipalli on Monday. They lamented that these villages lacked road access. “As a result, parents of brides are not showing an interest to give their daughters to our youths,” they told the minister.

The minister has been given the in-change post for Penukonda by replacing the sitting MLA and former minister M Shankar Narayarana. He is alternatively chosen as the Anantapur Lok Sabha candidate.

As Ushasri Charan began the poll campaign in the Penukonda Assembly segment, the Kundukurlapalli villagers got an opportunity to present their problem to the visiting minister. The villagers requested the minister to lay a BT road to the two villages on an urgent basis.

A broad smile crossed the minister's face, but she took the complaint in all seriousness and promised them that this would be done.