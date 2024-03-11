Anantapur: TD Women Cadre Play Cards in Protest

In protest, TD women’s wing has staged a protest by playing cards, saying they do not want a gambler as their MLA candidate.

It may be recalled that TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu had once accused Jayaram as being a gambler who dealt in illicit liquor by misusing his power as a minister.

In a unique protest, women cadres of Telugu Desam playing cards in Guntakal of Anantapur district protesting against their party’s proposal to field former YSRC minister G. Jayaram from the Guntakal seat.Jayaram had quit YSRC and joined TD only a few days ago. The former minister went on to announce that he will be contesting from the Guntakal seat on TD ticket.However, now, Jayaram, having joined TD, is now a major contender for the Guntakal assembly seat.