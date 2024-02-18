Anantapur Police Relax Restrictions on Highway Traffic

Anantapur: Anantapur police have relaxed restrictions on traffic, permitting regular and common vehicles to travel via the National Highway 44 route. However, heavy vehicles on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru and vice-versa route will continue to be diverted.

Briefing reporters, Anantapur SP K.K.N. Anburajan said the heavy vehicles travelling from Hyderabad towards Bengaluru will be diverted at Somuladoddi while heavy vehicles from Bengaluru will be diverted at Mamillapalli. These restrictions are limited to heavy vehicles.

"We are permitting all vehicles, except heavy goods vehicles, to pass through Raptadu,” the SP stated.

Police bandobast for Siddham

Additional forces from various parts of Rayalaseema have been posted in Raptadu for the Siddham programme. Tens of thousands of party cadres from 50 assembly constituencies are scheduled to participate in the mega event.