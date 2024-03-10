Anantapur Farmers Detained En Route to Solidarity Protest

Anantapur: Farmer union leaders in Andhra Pradesh were detained on Sunday while traveling to participate in a rail blockade protest at Hindupur railway station. The protest aimed to show solidarity with ongoing farmers' movements in Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana.

K. Anandaranga Reddy, leader of the farmers' association, has been advocating for a minimum support price (MSP) for mulberry cocoons sold in government markets across the state. Heeding the national protest call by Punjab farmers, Reddy and his colleagues planned a "rail roko" demonstration.

Police intervened and detained Reddy along with Somu Kumar, Vema Reddy, Rami Reddy, and Ramakrishna Reddy. The group was taken into custody at the Madakasira police station.

Reddy accused the central government of neglecting farmers' rights and suppressing their legitimate protests. He argued that instead of offering protection, the government was actively hindering efforts to fight for fair treatment.