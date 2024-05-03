Anantapur: An old man died in front of a bank premises after going to withdraw his old age pension at Rayachoti in Annamayya district on Thursday. The deceased was Mudragada Subbanna, 80 of Kakulapuram in Lakkireddypalli mandal who reportedly suffered sun stroke and collapsed on the spot.

Sources said the 80-year-old Subbanna had SB account at Canara Bank branch in Rayachoti town and went to withdraw his pension.

After enquiring at his gram sachivalayam, he came to know that the pension amount was transferred to his account and then he went to the bank to withdraw amount.

Energy minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy accused the opposition Telugu Desam and its chief Chandrababu Naidu of interfering with the distribution of pensions to the elderly by invoking the election code rules.

The minister claimed that Naidu, through his close aide Nimmagadda Ramesh approached the election commission to exclude volunteers from the home delivery of pensions.