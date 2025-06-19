Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani are Richest Indians

Mumbai: Reliance Industries’ Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani have emerged as the richest individuals in India, with a combined net worth of Rs 3.59 lakh crore. Among women, Isha Ambani emerged as the richest business owner, according to the 360 ONE Wealth Creators List 2025.

Isha Ambani features third on the list with wealth of Rs 3.58 lakh crore followed by Adani brothers Vinodbhai, Gautambhai and Rajesh Adani with assets of Rs 2.72 lakh crore, Rs 2.48 lakh crore and Rs 2.16 lakh crore, respectively.

360 ONE Wealth released the inaugural edition of the 360 ONE Wealth Creators List in collaboration with CRISIL. The list, which takes into account individuals with a minimum net worth of INR 5 billion, has 2,013 wealth creators, including entrepreneurs, professionals, investors, and heirs, with a combined net worth of approximately Rs 100 trillion, equivalent to one-third of the country’s GDP. The median fortune is Rs 14.2 billion (Rs 1,423 crore).

The report highlights a new generation of Indian wealth creators, with 143 individuals under the age of 40 actively building fortunes across sectors. Among them, 27-year-old Shashvat Nakrani of BharaPe stands out as the youngest wealth creator on the list.

Family members and promoters belonging to the Tata Group, Reliance Industries and Adani Group account for around 24 per cent of promoter wealth, estimated at Rs 36 lakh crore. India’s Top 50 business houses account for around 59 per cent of the overall wealth tracked on the 360 ONE Wealth Creators List. Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises alone control 12 per cent of the total. Further, the list has identified 72 women leaders who have been actively involved in their businesses’ value creation or are founders.

About 46% of first-generation rupee billionaires under 40 are digital disruptors. A majority of India’s first-generation entrepreneurs under the age of 40 have attained wealth by leveraging the digital economy to disrupt traditional business models. A remarkable 60% of their wealth comes from sectors such as broking and investment platforms (such as Upstox and Zerodha), e-commerce solutions (Urban Company, Swiggy, and Honasa Consumer), edtech (PhysicsWallah and Unacademy), and fintech (like Stashfin, Slice, and OneCard).

The top sectors in wealth creation include pharma, IT and financial services. Together, they account for a significant 26% of total wealth creation in India. Pharma has the highest number of rupee billionaires at 174, followed by the financial services sector at 158, and the IT sector at 134.Banking, telecommunications, and aviation generate the highest per capita sectoral wealth.

As per the list, Mumbai leads as the financial capital, home to 577 wealth creators who control 40% of the list’s total wealth. New Delhi and Bengaluru have 17% and 8% respectively, while Ahmedabad has 5% of the wealthiest Indians.