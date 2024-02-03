Anand Saastry's 'Abodes of Admiration' Exhibition

Hyderabad: The State Gallery of Art is hosting the much-anticipated solo exhibition, 'Abodes of Admiration,' by accomplished artist Anand Saastry, his third solo showcase encapsulating his artistic journey since the early 2000s. The exhibition traces the evolution of Saastry's work, beginning in the bylanes of a Telangana village and expanding into diverse spectrums, from organically built homes to broader artistic landscapes. Saastry will conduct an art appreciation workshop, 'Spectator is an artist too,' on February 5, from 3 pm to 4.30 pm to provides insights into his techniques and processes. Those interested can register by calling 94412 30362. The exhibition will run until February 6, between 11 am and 6 pm.