Anand Mahindra Flags New York’s Deep Freeze with Striking Photograph

New York: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has drawn attention to the severity of New York’s ongoing cold wave through a post on social media. Currently in the city, Mahindra said the temperature had plunged to 14°F, colder than in many parts of Alaska, prompting authorities to issue an extreme cold warning for the first time.

Sharing a photograph of a car still buried under snow days after a storm, Mahindra described the image as symbolic of how New York feels at present — “imprisoned by a cold snap that refuses to yield.” His post has resonated with netizens, highlighting the harsh impact of the weather on daily life in the city.



I’m in New York and I must admit my timing could have been better



It’s 14°F outside.

Colder than most of Alaska…



For the first time ever, New York City is issuing an extreme cold warning



Took a photograph of this car a few days after the snowstorm.

It’s still in the same… pic.twitter.com/iPUoYof28q — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 7, 2026