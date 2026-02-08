 Top
Home » Nation

Anand Mahindra Flags New York’s Deep Freeze with Striking Photograph

Nation
8 Feb 2026 9:07 AM IST

Mahindra’s post captures a city “imprisoned” by an unrelenting cold snap as extreme cold warnings are issued.

Anand Mahindra Flags New York’s Deep Freeze with Striking Photograph
x
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra

New York: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has drawn attention to the severity of New York’s ongoing cold wave through a post on social media. Currently in the city, Mahindra said the temperature had plunged to 14°F, colder than in many parts of Alaska, prompting authorities to issue an extreme cold warning for the first time.

Sharing a photograph of a car still buried under snow days after a storm, Mahindra described the image as symbolic of how New York feels at present — “imprisoned by a cold snap that refuses to yield.” His post has resonated with netizens, highlighting the harsh impact of the weather on daily life in the city.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
new york city anand mahindra 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X