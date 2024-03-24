Anakapalli Constable Held for Attempting to Murder Wife

Visakhapatnam: Police have arrested G. Bhavanishankar (38), a constable of the Anakapalli town police station, for harassing his wife and attempting to murder her on March 18.

Fourth Town police station sub-inspector told Deccan Chronicle that Bhavanishankar had marked Mahalakshmi in 2013. Since then, he has been harassing her and extorting money from her parents in the name of dowry.On March 17, Bhavanishankar dropped Mahalakshmi at her parents’ house. The next day, Mahalakshmi returned to her in-laws’ place with her brother. When her mother-in-law and sister-in-law harassed her, she went back to her parents.That night, Bhavanishankar arrived at his in-laws’ house and started abusing Mahalakshmi. He attempted to strangle her with her mangalasutra. When Mahalakshmi's father intervened, Bhavanishankar threatened to kill the daughter of Mahalakshmi's younger brother.Bhavanishankar then used a trimmer and shaved off Mahalakshmi's hair and eyebrows. Mahalakshmi and her parents then approached the police.Based on their complaint, Fourth Town police arrested Bhavanishankar and produced him before the court, which remanded him to custody for 14 days.