IAF Tejas Crashes During Dubai Air Show Display; Pilot Killed

Dubai : An Indian Air Force (IAF) Tejas fighter aircraft crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, resulting in the tragic death of the pilot. The light combat aircraft was performing a manoeuvre when it met with an accident, leading to fatal injuries to the pilot.

In an official statement, the IAF said it “deeply regrets the loss of life” and extended its condolences to the bereaved family. It added that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the crash.

The Tejas, India’s indigenously developed light combat aircraft, was part of the IAF contingent participating in the international air show. The incident has cast a shadow over the event, even as investigations begin into what led to the mishap.