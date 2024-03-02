Amrabad Tiger Reserve Road to Stay Open at Night for Maha Sivarathri and Ugadi

The forest department said that the road passing through the tiger reserve between Mannanur village that marks the beginning of the reserve, and Domalapenta village near Krishna river on the Telangana side of the river will be opened for traffic and pedestrian travellers for these two festivals.

For Maha Sivarathri, the department said it will keep the road open between 9 pm and 6 am –when it is usually closed for all kinds of traffic – between March 5 and March 11.

Similarly, for Ugadi festival, the road will stay open 24 hours between April 6 and April 10.

The department, however, made it clear that pilgrims headed to Srisailam on foot, will have to walk along the road and will not be allowed to cut through the wooded areas of the tiger reserve that form part the traditional Maha Sivarathri routes for foot pilgrims.

“We are making drinking water and resting points along the roads for pilgrims travelling on foot. All vehicles must adhere to the speed limit of 30 kmph while passing through the forest,” Nagarkurnool district forest officer Rohit Gopidi said on Saturday.

Vehicles will not be allowed to stop on the forest road and drivers are requested to drive carefully, and slowly and keep a watch for wild animals crossing the road, especially during the night time, he said.



