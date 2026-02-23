Amitabh Bachchan Roped In To Promote Skill India Digital Hub

New Delhi: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in to promote the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) as part of a new nationwide campaign to increase its outreach, the government said on Sunday.

The campaign “Badhna Hai Toh Yahan Judna Hai” to accelerate India's Digital Skilling Movement through SIDH was launched by the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary on the sidelines of the just-concluded AI Impact Summit.

“As part of its nationwide outreach, the campaign brings on board legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, whose enduring popularity and wide public appeal are expected to further strengthen awareness and participation in Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), India's integrated digital platform for skilling, employment, and lifelong learning,” a statement said.

The campaign aims to further expand access to SIDH, which has already onboarded more than 1.5 crore registered candidates, emerging as one of the country's largest unified digital skilling platforms.

As India moves rapidly towards a Viksit Bharat and navigates the transformative impact of artificial intelligence, automation, and digital innovation, SIDH is positioned as the central engine enabling citizens to upskill, reskill, and future-proof their careers.

Speaking at the launch, Chaudhary said, “SIDH exemplifies how digital public infrastructure can power lifelong learning and create real economic opportunity, especially in an era defined by AI and automation. Through 'Badhna Hai Toh Yahan Judna Hai' campaign, we are inviting every Indian to connect with this ecosystem and take the next step in their growth journey.”

SIDH is operated by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.