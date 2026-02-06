Amit Shah’s Strategic J&K Visit Reinforces Security Resolve, Development Push

JAMMU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s high-profile two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, that began on Thursday evening, marks a renewed thrust by the Centre to strengthen security and accelerate development in the Union Territory, officials here said on Friday.

The visit comes at a critical moment, following a series of intensified anti‑terror operations across the region.

Shah’s engagements commenced early on Friday with a visit to forward areas along the International Border (IB) with Pakistan in Kathua district’s Hiranagar sector. At the Gurnam and Bobiya Border Outposts, he conducted a detailed review of the Border Security Force (BSF)’s frontline arrangements to counter infiltration, arms and narcotics smuggling, and cross‑border terror activities.

At the Bobiya post, he paid solemn tribute to fallen soldiers at the ‘Ajay Prahari’ memorial, honouring their sacrifice in defending the nation’s borders. He wrote in Hindi on ‘X’, “I paid tribute to the valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the defence of the nation at the ‘Ajeya Prahari’ martyr memorial at Bobiya BOP in Jammu and Kashmir. The sacrifice and unwavering dedication of our jawans is an inspiration for every citizen. I salute their indomitable courage and valour.”

Addressing BSF personnel at Bobiya, the Home Minister delivered an uplifting message, praising the force’s six decades of unwavering service and exceptional courage. He noted that recent operations including during Operation Sindoor along the J&K frontier had resulted in the destruction of 118 Pakistani border posts and three terrorist launch pads, alongside numerous gallantry recognitions for BSF personnel. Shah highlighted the force’s steadfast performance not only in J&K but also in challenging theatres such as Manipur, the Northeast, and Maoist‑affected regions of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

“Wherever the BSF is deployed”, he said, it “hoists the flag of bravery and commitment.” He added that every visit to a border outpost reinforces his admiration for the discipline, sacrifice, and spirit of service embodied by India’s border guards.

From Bobiya, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for six welfare initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure and support systems for BSF personnel and their families.

In a post on ‘X’, Shah said, “Today, I visited the Gurnam Border Outpost situated on the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir. Even amid challenging geographical conditions, the dedication with which our soldiers are guarding the borders inspires every young person to embrace duty and service to the nation. Interacting with the jawans filled my heart with pride.” He was accompanied by J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

The backdrop to Shah’s visit was one of heightened vigilance and intensified counter‑terror efforts. In the two weeks preceding his arrival, security forces had neutralised four Pakistani militants affiliated with Jaish‑e‑Muhammad in nearly a dozen encounters across Kathua, Udhampur, and Kishtwar, underscoring the ongoing push to dismantle terror networks and maintain stability. Two of the militants neutralised in the Udhampur encounter earlier this week have been named as Hilal alias Abu Mu'awiya and Sameer alias Ilyas Nikoo by Kashmir Tigers outfit in a social media post.

Later on Friday, Shah chaired a high‑level security review meeting at Lok Bhawan in Jammu. Lt. Governor Sinha, senior police and intelligence agencies officers, paramilitary commanders, and administrative authorities participated in the comprehensive assessment of the region’s security landscape, operational preparedness, and counter‑terror strategies, sources said.

The sources said that following the meeting, Shah distributed compassionate appointment letters to families affected by terrorism and violence, reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting those who have suffered due to militancy.

On Saturday, the Home Minister is scheduled to lead another crucial meeting at Lok Bhawan, this time focused on development. The session is expected to evaluate progress on major infrastructure projects, Centre‑sponsored schemes, and initiatives aimed at fostering inclusive growth and long‑term stability in J&K.

An official who spoke to this newspaper on condition of anonymity said that through his visit, the Union Home Minister has signalled the Centre’s unwavering resolve to fortify border security, honour the dedication of India’s forces, extend support to affected families, and drive comprehensive development across J&K. “The multi‑day tour serves as both a strategic review and a reaffirmation of the government’s long‑term vision for peace, resilience, and progress in Jammu and Kashmir,” he asserted.