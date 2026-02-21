Amit Shah Vows To Free Assam From Illegal Infiltration, Targets Congress

GUWAHATI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday continued his tirade against opposition Congress in poll-bond Assam while asserting that the BJP would “free Assam from the sin” of illegal infiltration which he alleged took place during previous Congress regimes.

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for a new campus of the 10th Battalion of Assam Police, Mr Shah asked the people to give third term to a BJP government and blamed past governments for what he described as demographic stress in several districts of the state.

Pointing out that districts like Dhubri, Barpeta, Morigaon, Nagaon and Goalpara became a Muslim majority district during the Congress regime, Mr Shah said, “During the Congress regime, infiltrators managed to enter the state, pushing Assam’s demographic balance towards a crisis. Even at that time, we opposed infiltration and stood in support of the Assam Movement, but the Congress leadership failed to respond to it.”

Daring the opposition Congress to give a mere assurance in its manifesto that they will act against infiltrators if voted to power, Mr shah said that hey can’t do even this.

Asking people to vote for BJP, Mr Shah said that Assam is poised to emerge as the industrial hub of eastern and northeastern India.

He asserted that the state is witnessing a transformational phase under the BJP's double-engine government.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated nearly Rs 15 lakh crore for Assam's development, laying the foundation for rapid industrial growth and expansion of infrastructure.

He said that over the next five years, the people of Assam will witness a major industrial push, which will create employment opportunities and further strengthen the state’s economy. “Assam is moving decisively towards becoming a key industrial centre of the eastern and northeastern region,” said Mr Shah.

Reiterating that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state have freed more than one lakh bighas of land from encroachers, he noted that the new campus of the 10th Battalion of Assam Police will be constructed on 174 bighas of land that was previously under encroachment.

He also flagged the extensive development of infrastructure in Assam in recent years, citing major improvements in road connectivity, railway networks, and bridge construction across the state.

The Union home minister said the Centre remains committed to the overall development of Assam, with a focus on ensuring peace, progress, and prosperity.

