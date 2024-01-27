CBI ready for Kaleshwaram probe, why is govt silent, asks Kishan

The cancellation follows political developments in Bihar with that state’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expected to join the BJP-led NDA alliance. Shah was to address party workers meetings in Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar and Hyderabad on Sunday.In another significant development for the party, the BJP leadership whittled down the number of incharges for the state, leaving only general secretary Sunil Bansal overseeing party affairs here. The BJP announced that the overall incharge Prakash Javadekar will henceforth be looking after Kerala affairs.Tarun Chugh, general secretary who was incharge of political affairs for Telangana state, has been moved to J&K and Ladakh as party in-charge, while co-incharge for Telangana Arvind Menon, was named as the in-charge for Lakshadweep. The party also repositioned senior leader P Sudhakar Reddy as the co-incharge for Lakshadweep and Karnataka.Amidst these developments, Kishan Reddy demanded an explanation from the Congress government on its reluctance to order a CBI probe into all aspects of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme's construction and execution despite the Central Bureau of Investigation expressing its willingness to investigate it.The BJP is expected to make this topic an issue in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections with Kishan Reddy declaring that the state government’s reluctance clearly proved that the Congress, which is a family party, was protecting another family party, the BRS.