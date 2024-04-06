Amit Shah to kick off BJP’s LS campaign in Chhattisgarh today

Raipur: Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to launch BJP’s campaign for the April-May Lok Sabha polls in Chhattisgarh from Kawardha on Saturday.

This would be Mr Shah’s first visit to Chhattisgarh after the model code of conduct for elections came into force a couple of weeks ago.

Mr Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting in the district headquarters of Kawardha to kick off the party's campaign for LS polls in Chhattisgarh, a BJP functionary said here on Friday.

Kawardha is falling under Rajnandgaon LS constituency where BJP pitted its sitting MP Santosh Pandey against former chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel.

Kawardha is known to be communally sensitive and has witnessed several incidents of communal strife ahead of the November 2023 Assembly polls in the state.

Chhattisgarh is going to LS polls in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May seven.

In the first phase, only one seat, Bastar (ST), will go to the polls.

BJP had won nine out of 11 LS seats in the state in the 2019 polls, leaving the remaining two seats to Congress.

The Congress has fielded party heavyweights such as former chief minister Mr Baghel (Rajnandgaon), former minister Tamradhwaj Sahu (Mahasamund) and Kawasi Lakhma (Sukma-ST) in the polls to wrest the seats from BJP.