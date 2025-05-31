Amit Shah To Inaugurate Forensic Lab, Address BJP Meet In Kolkata

Kolkata: Union home minister Amit Shah will land in Kolkata on Saturday night on a one day tour. He will inaugurate a new building for Central Forensic Science Laboratory in New Town on Sunday.

Later, Mr Shah will address a BJP meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium and visit youth icon Swami Vivekananda's ancestral house in north Kolkata to pay tributes in the afternoon. In the evening, the union home minister will leave for New Delhi.

This is the second time in a week when a BJP heavyweight is visiting the state. On May 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Alipurduar to inaugurate some projects and addressed a party rally.

Meanwhile, BJP has fielded it's candidate for Kaliganj assembly bypoll in Nadia. Ashish Ghosh, the candidate, is the convenor of the party at the seat also. “I am happy to contest the poll for my party,” Mr Ghosh said.