Amit Shah to address public meeting in Siddipet on April 25

Hyderabad: The Siddipet town, once considered to be the fortress of BRS leader T Harish Rao, is the venue for senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s first public meeting in the State after the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll schedule by the Election Commission of India (ECI). He will address a public meeting at Siddipet town on April 25 at 11 am.



BJP Telangana president and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman, BJP Election In-charge for Telangana Abhay Patil and Medak Lok Sabha candidate M Raghunandan Rao will take part in the public meeting.







