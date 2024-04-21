Hyderabad: BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal asked party leaders to intensify their outreach programmes with the voters and work with coordination, even as he said that the party’s surveys indicated that it would win in 12 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Bansal was reviewing the work of the election management committee at the party office on Sunday, and expressed satisfaction over what had been accomplished in the last two months. Thirtyfour teams of the committee were present at the meet. Bansal, who is also incharge of the BJP Telangana affairs, is on a two-day tour of the state.

He pointed out an excellent atmosphere was s prevailing in the state for the BJP, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good work and on account of failure of the Revanth Reddy government to deliver on its poll promises. He said that the BRS had lost ground and the people were looking towards the BJP as the alternative.