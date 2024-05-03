Amit Shah to address a public meeting at Parade Grounds on May 5

Hyderabad: Home minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Parade Ground at 5.30 pm on Sunday, said Etala Rajendar, BJP Malkajgiri candidate.

Addressing a press conference, Rajendar said that the Congress government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had lost the trust of the people in just five months. Congress leaders were resorting to “purchase” of local leaders and luring voters with cash as they faced a defeat in the Malkajgiri constituency.

Rajendar said that the Congress leaders had realised that they were facing their worst defeat and had launched a false campaign alleging that the BJP intended to cancel reservations. Rajendar said that the Congress government had failed to fulfill any poll promise except free bus service which did not require additional funds.

Rajendar said that the Congress has history of opposing the reservations for weaker sections. Sahu Maharaj had first introduced reservations in local government in 1919. When the Simon Commission made recommendations for certain benefits to weaker sections, the Congress had opposed it.

When the British held a round table conference in 1930-31 in London on the same issue, the Congress boycotted it and Dr B.R. Ambedkar attended the meeting. Then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had opposed the Mandal commission recommendations, he said.