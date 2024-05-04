Amit Shah to Address 3 Public Meetings in Telangana on Sunday

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address three election campaign meetings in the state on Sunday, including one at the Parade Ground at Secunderabad, for the May 13 Lok Sabha polls.







He is scheduled to address the first meeting at noon at SPM Cricket Ground in Kagaznagar, to canvass votes for party Adilabad candidate Godam Nagesh. At 2 pm, he will address a meeting at Nizamabad's Giriraj College ground in support for party candidate Dharmapuri Arvind.At 4.30 pm, Shah will address a public meeting at Parade Ground in Secunderabad. TS BJP chief and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and Etala Rajendar, party candidates from Secunderabad and Malkajgiri, will take part, said N.V. Subhash, official spokesperson of the party.