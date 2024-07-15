Amit Shah speaks to CMs of Assam, UP, Gujarat; takes stock of floods, rain situation

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to chief ministers of Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to take stock of the situation there due to floods and heavy rains and assured them of all central help, sources said.In his talks with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the telephone, Shah enquired about the flood situation in the state. Sarma briefed Shah about the prevailing situation and steps taken so far, sources said.



In his calls to Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and Bhupendra Patel, the Union home minister took stock of the situation in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat due to rising water levels in rivers following heavy rains. Shah assured the three chief ministers of all possible assistance from the Central government to tide over the situation, sources said.

So far 109 people lost their lives in Assam in floods and rain-related incidents. More than 5,97,600 people were affected by floods in Assam's Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sivasagar districts. In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 1,500 villages in 22 districts were affected by floods and many persons were killed in rain-related incidents.