Amit Shah slams Lalu saying those who ate fodder can’t think of people’s welfare

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during his visit to Bihar on Sunday, accusing him of corruption and mismanagement. Shah, speaking at a public rally in Gopalganj — a known RJD stronghold — claimed that leaders involved in scams cannot prioritise public welfare.

"Those who had eaten up fodder cannot think about the welfare of the people," Shah asserted, referring to Lalu Prasad's involvement in the fodder scam. He further accused the previous RJD government, led by Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, of presiding over a "jungle raj," marked by rampant crime.

Earlier, Amit Shah participated in the launch of development projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore alongside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Shah later attended a key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) strategy meeting at the Chief Minister's official residence, 1 Anne Marg, in Patna. The meeting was attended by NDA allies including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, RLM’s Upendra Kushwaha, and LJP leader Chirag Paswan.

"The discussions focused on strengthening the coalition ahead of the elections," said Chirag Paswan, dismissing any significant internal issues.

In his speeches, Shah highlighted the developmental achievements under the NDA government and promised to permanently address Bihar's longstanding flood problem if the alliance is re-elected. He contrasted this vision with what he described as the "jungle raj" of the RJD era.

He also criticised Lalu Prasad for nepotism, accusing him of promoting family members politically. Shah strategically avoided direct references to Lalu’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav, consistent with the BJP’s recent approach to sideline him.

The Union home minister also announced plans for constructing a grand temple at the birthplace of Goddess Sita in Bihar, mirroring the Ram Janmabhoomi project in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.