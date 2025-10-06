Amit Shah Says NDA Freed Bihar from Jungle Raj, Confident of Win in Upcoming Polls

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the NDA government has pulled Bihar out of 'Jungle Raj' and given it a new direction of development and good governance, and expressed confidence that the people of the state will once again choose politics of development in the coming assembly elections. Shah's comments came soon after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the assembly elections in Bihar, under which polling will be held on November 6 and 11, while the counting of votes will be done on November 14.

"The Election Commission has announced the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. Congratulations to all the people of Bihar for this grand festival of democracy.

"Under the leadership of Modi Ji, the NDA government has pulled Bihar out of Jungle Raj and given it a new direction of development and good governance," Shah wrote on X in Hindi. The home minister said Bihar is now witnessing historic changes in every sector, along with poor welfare, infrastructure, health and education. "I am fully confident that the people of Bihar will once again choose the politics of development this time," he said.